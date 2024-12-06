Wanted ‘Boko Haram member’ arrested in Ekiti  

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command, has arrested a wanted Boko Haram member, Isiah Jafaru, aka Nabida, suspected to have fled from the Northeast after a persistent onslaught from the Nigeria Army.

The suspect was arrested at Iloro Ekiti after the NSCDC operative launched a manhunt for him following his questionable character in the community.

The NSCDC spokesman, Ekiti command, SC Afolabi Tolulope, said a preliminary investigation by the command revealed that the suspect is a top rank member of the terrorist group who relocated to Iloro Ekiti while other members of the group were scattered within Ekiti State.

SPONSOR AD

Parading the suspect, the state Commandant, Dr. Sosina Paul, explained that the command’s intelligence and Counter Terrorism Unit had launched a manhunt for the fleeing terrorists with a view to stopping them from regrouping in Ekiti.

Dr. Sosina added that the command would cooperate with other paramilitary agencies to make sure that the state remains peaceful during, before and after this festive season.

According to the NSCDC boss, in the spirit of synergy, the command will hand over the suspect to the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for further investigation.

The Commandant therefore advised Ekiti people to be vigilant and take time to know their neighbours.

“Our traditional rulers and other land owners should be careful of those that are making use of their land especially forests that cannot be assessed easily by the people,” he added.

Sosina also enjoined Ekiti people to report promptly any person or group of persons with questionable character to the nearest security agency.

He assured that Ekiti NSCDC would always protect identities of any person that volunteered credible information that can assist the Command in its quest to protect the people and critical national assets and infrastructure.