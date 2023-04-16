Wamakko defeats Sokoto dep gov to retain senatorial seat

Senator Aliyu Agatakarda Wamakko has defeated the incumbent deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, to retain his seat at the Senate. Wamakko scored…

Senator Aliyu Agatakarda Wamakko has defeated the incumbent deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, to retain his seat at the Senate.

Wamakko scored 141,468 while Dan’iya got 118,445 after the supplementary election conducted on Saturday to decide the winner of the Sokoto-North senatorial election.

Recall that the election was earlier declared inconclusive following some hitches recorded during the National Assembly elections in the state.

Before the ddeclaration, Wamakko was leading Dan’iya with over 10,000 votes.

Wamakko, a two-term governor of the state and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been in the Senate since 2015.

Results from the remaining two senatorial zones are being awaited.