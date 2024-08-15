Walson-Jack assumes office as Head of Civil Service, outlines key priorities

The newly appointed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has pledged to build upon the foundation established by…

The newly appointed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has pledged to build upon the foundation established by her predecessor, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, as outlined in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP-25).

Walson-Jack stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during her formal assumption of duty. She was welcomed by permanent secretaries, directors, and staff members.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Mrs Walson-Jack as the new HoSF on July 17, and she was officially sworn in on Monday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House.

She formally took over from Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan on Tuesday in Abuja.

In her remarks upon resuming office, Walson-Jack emphasised her commitment to advancing ongoing reform initiatives within the civil service and ensuring the fulfilment of the office’s mandates, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

She also called for the support of the management and staff of the office.

Walson-Jack highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to drive transformation within the civil service, stressing that it is non-negotiable.