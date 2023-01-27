Wale Adenuga, others inducted into Comedy Hall of Fame

Chairman/CEO of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), Mr Wale Adenuga has been inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame at the 2nd edition of The Humour…

Chairman/CEO of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), Mr Wale Adenuga has been inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame at the 2nd edition of The Humour Awards held in Lagos. He was honoured for “his immense contributions to the growth of the Comedy Industry in Nigeria.”

The event also awarded other individuals who have made notable marks in Nigerian Comedy; including Nkem Owoh, Sunday Omobolanle (Aluwe), Ngozi Nwosu, Mr Macaroni, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Chinedu Ikedieze, Nosa Rex (Baba Rex), Real Warri Pikin, and others.

Managing Director of WAP, Wale Adenuga Jnr. who received the award on behalf of Mr Wale Adenuga said, “We appreciate the organisers of this impressive event for acknowledging people, like our Chairman/CEO, who have contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s Comedy Industry.

“While there is still a lot more to be done, we are proud of what has been achieved thus far, and we pledge that Wale Adenuga Productions will continue to push the envelope for the sake of future generations.”