Waldrum lists 23 Super Falcons for ‘Revelation Cup’ in Mexico

As part of preparations for the forthcoming 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand this summer, the Super Falcons will be participating in a four-nation tournament tagged ‘Revelation Cup’ in Mexico.

Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, has called up reigning African Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala and 22 other Super Falcons for the warm-up tournament which will feature hosts Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia, with matches to be played from February 15-21 in the State of Guanajuato.

Nine -time African champions Nigeria will play their first match of the tournament against hosts Mexico starting at 4pm Mexico time (10pm Nigeria time) on Wednesday, 15th February, three hours after the opening match between Costa Rica and Colombia.

Nigeria’s delegation to the tournament will depart the country’s shores on Saturday, 11th February.

The Super Falcons will tackle co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutants Republic of Ireland at what will be the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup finals ever, this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

All the invited players:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Levante Las Planas (Spain); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Glory Ogbonna (ALG Spor, Turkey); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Akudo Ogbonna (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA); Regina Otu (AS Saint-Etienne, France).

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenin, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Rayadas Monterrey, Mexico); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico)