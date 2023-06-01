WAFU B Under-20: Nigeria beat Benin, face Ghana in final

Nigeria’s under-20 women’s football team, the Falconets, will face their Ghanaian counterparts in the final match of the first edition of the WAFU B Under-20…

Nigeria’s under-20 women’s football team, the Falconets, will face their Ghanaian counterparts in the final match of the first edition of the WAFU B Under-20 Women’s Tournament on Saturday.

Nigeria defeated the Republic of Benin 3-0 in the semi-finals of the event on Wednesday to set up a clash against the hosts.

Their game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi saw Amina Bello open scoring 23 minutes into the game.

Compatriot Esther Onyenezide increased the tally via a penalty kick in the 34th minute, before scoring her second for the night in the 62nd minute of play.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Chinyere Kalu was selected as the Most Valuable Player of the Match.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ghana won the first semi-final match after defeating Burkina Faso’s Dames 3-1 to reach the final.

The Nigerian team have had a 100 per cent record so far in the tournament, winning all games at the group stage before meeting the Republic of Benin in the semi-finals.

The third-place match of the event will feature the Republic of Benin and Burkina Faso on Saturday also.

The tournament which began on May 20 will end on Sunday. (NAN)

