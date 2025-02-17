✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
News

WAEC releases 2024 Nov/Dec Exam Results, Records 53.64% Pass Rate

Waec-WAeC
    By Dotun Omisakin

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2024 November/December West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates (Second Series).

The Head of the National Office, WAEC Nigeria, Dr. Dangut Amos made this announcement on Sunday night, according to a statement by the council’s Head of Public Affairs, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina.

He explained that a total of 65,023 candidates sat for the examination, with 34,878 candidates, representing 53.64%, achieving credits and above in at least five mandatory subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

According to him, this marks an improvement compared to the 44.29% pass rate in 2023 and 42.16% in 2022, reflecting a 9.35% increase in overall performance.

“16,886 male candidates (48.41%) and 17,992 female candidates (51.58%) attained the required credits, indicating that female candidates outperformed their male counterparts,” he said.

He stressed that 62,364 candidates (95.90%) had their results fully processed and released, while 2,669 candidates (4.1%) are awaiting the completion of result processing due to errors attributed to them.

He, however, added that the examination body withheld the results of 2,577 candidates (3.98%) due to suspected cases of examination malpractice.

“Investigations will be conducted to determine if these results will be released or canceled,” he said.

He said that 157 candidates with special needs, including 25 visually impaired, 13 hearing impaired, and 15 albinos, have had their results fully processed and released.

