WAEC introduces resit exams for candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced a new initiative, which will allow students to resit their WASSCE papers as early as January and February 2025.

This marks a significant shift from the previous system, where candidates had to wait for the next private exam cycle.

The Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi, disclosed this while speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show in Ghana on Tuesday, December 31st.

He explained that the new programme, referred to as WASSCE PC1, provides a faster route for students to improve their grades.

“Students who access their results now and realise they need to resit one or two papers have until 8th January to register online through our website or at WAEC-accredited internet cafés. The exams will take place from 24th January to 15th February 2025,” Mr Kapi stated.

According to him, to aid candidates in their preparations, WAEC plans to expedite the release of chief examiners’ reports, saying, “These reports will provide detailed feedback on where students may have gone wrong and how they can better approach their studies and the examination process.

“We’ve advertised this programme widely through banners, our website, and our results checker platform to ensure that both students and parents are aware,” Mr Kapi added.

He said students whose results have been cancelled are also eligible to sit the WASSCE PC1 exams, provided they have not been banned for some years for malpractice.

“For now, the exams will be conducted in regional capitals due to the limited number of candidates. Prospective participants are urged to complete their registration by the 8th of January to take advantage of this opportunity.”

WAEC, however, expressed optimism that this initiative will allow candidates to quickly improve their grades and qualify for the next cycle of admissions, avoiding a year-long delay in their academic progress.