WAEC honour visually impaired student in Kaduna for outstanding performance

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has honoured the Best Visually Impaired Student in the 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations in Kaduna.

The award was presented during the 62nd Nigeria National Committee (NNC) Ceremony in Kaduna on Thursday.

Obo Sylvester, a visually impaired student, who is aspiring to study law at the University of Calabar excelled in the 2023 WAEC examinations and also scored 250 in JAMB. speaking at the event, Sylvester said “Blindness is not a barrier; it is a physical challenge, a challenge that can bring prodigies into your life.”

SPONSOR AD

He expressed gratitude for the facilities and materials provided during his exams, saying “The materials were available; everything went well. The facilities were available for me to use.”

The deputy governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, who represented Governor Uba Sani, stated that the decision to hold the event in the state aligned with the administration’s unwavering commitment to revitalising the education sector.

She noted that the state had allocated 25% of the 2024 budget to education and commended WAEC for its efforts to combat examination malpractice. “I urge the Committee on WAEC Management to continue devising effective strategies to eliminate this challenge,” she said.

On WAEC’s plans to establish a computer-based test centre in Kaduna, she said, “To support this initiative, we have allocated over 7,500 square metres of land in a strategic location. This underscores our dedication to enhancing WAEC’s work and services.”

The representative of the Nigeria National Committee of WAEC, Alh. Ibn Musa Muhammad, praised the council’s successes in digitising some of its processes.