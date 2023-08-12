Wada, Pali emerge chairman, VC Bauchi NIPR chapter

The Deputy Registrar Public Relations of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Malam Mohammed Rabiu Wada, has emerged as chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Public…

The Deputy Registrar Public Relations of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Malam Mohammed Rabiu Wada, has emerged as chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Bauchi State Chapter to coordinate its affairs in the next two years.

Dr Nazifi Abba Pali of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi also emerged as vice chairman of the chapter.

Mr Inuwa Bello, Chairman Elders Advisory Council of the chapter, inaugurated the new executives at the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) after the election on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said all the positions in the executive council were returned unopposed.

Bello lauded the immediate past executives for providing a level playing ground for the council to be vibrant.

