WACT-APM Terminals Donates Solar Power to Primary Healthcare Centres in Host Communities

In a bold step towards enhancing primary healthcare delivery in Rivers State, the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals Nigeria has donated and commissioned solar power systems to two primary healthcare centers in its host communities of Onne and Ogu.

The beneficiaries of the solar projects are the Model Primary Health Care Centre in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area, and the Model Primary Health Care Centre in Ogu, Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.

These installations aim to address the persistent challenge of power outages, to boost healthcare delivery in the communities. WACT-APM Terminals said the initiative will improve healthcare access for over 25,000 households in the areas.

SPONSOR AD

Speaking at the commissioning event, Frederik Klinke, CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, emphasised the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and its alignment with community needs.

“This kind of programme is very much at the core of what we stand for as a company. While our business is handling containers and facilitating trade, we see ourselves as partners with the communities and governments where we operate.

“This initiative reflects our desire to give back and be seen as an integral part of the communities we serve,” Klinke said.

Klinke further highlighted health and education as the two primary pillars of APM Terminals’ global CSR strategy.

“If we can raise the general health of the people around us, especially women, we empower communities economically.

This solar project is a pilot, and we anticipate scaling up such initiatives to create a broader impact in the society,” he added.

Echoing these sentiments, Jeethu Jose, Managing Director of WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, reiterated the company’s dedication to improving the lives of its host communities.

“Primary healthcare is the backbone of any community. Strengthening these centers reduces the burden on secondary and tertiary facilities. Access to power is a basic necessity, and we are committed to working closely with the community to ensure long-term growth, partnership, and progress,” Jose remarked.

The decision to implement solar power systems was driven by a needs assessment conducted in Onne and Ogu. According to WACT-APM Terminals Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu, this assessment revealed that a reliable power supply was the most urgent need for the health centers.

The initiative received accolades from local leaders and government representatives.

Dr. Okachi Chukwuma, speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, praised WACT-APM Terminals for its alignment with the state government’s vision for primary healthcare.

Barr. Christian Tamunobereton-ari, Vice-Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, also commended the project, stating, “This solar power installation is the most critical need for this facility. With this system, the nurses and doctors will now work more efficiently.”