W/Africa recorded 67 new infectious disease outbreaks in 2024

The ECOWAS Regional Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control (RCSDC), says a total of 67 outbreaks of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases were recorded across West Africa in last year.

The Executive Director of the organiSation, Dr. Mamadou Diarrassouba made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during the workshop on the establishment of a Technical Advisory Council (TAC) for the centre.

Quoting the 2024 annual report of the ECOWAS-RCSDC, Dr Diarrassouba said this represented a 31.37% increase compared to 2023.

He said the ECOWAS region has been experiencing several health challenges fueled by humanitarian crises, climate change and socio-political issues among others.

He said their effects could extend beyond health to livelihood and the economy within the sub region and beyond.

While saying that the Technical Advisory Council was geared towards ensuring that the ECOWAS-RCSDC, is guided by scientific excellence and global best practices, he added that the workshop would review the mandate and achievements of the RCSDC, develop an action plan for the advisory council and also discuss the disease situation in the sub- region.

He said, “The Regional Centre for Disease Surveillance and Control of ECOWAS reaffirms its determination to accomplish its essential mission with rigour and efficiency, building on the scientific guidance and informed recommendations of the TAC. With its close collaboration with all stakeholders, the RCSDC is committed to implementing strategies to strengthen prevention, detection, and response to health threats in our region.”

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said the technical advisory council will be a dynamic forum for the exchange of scientific knowledge and technical expertise.

Represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), he said it would play an instrumental role in ensuring that the RCSDC’s operations reflect the highest standards of scientific excellence and operational efficiency, while providing strategic recommendations to the executive director and the Governing Board of the centre.

He added that the advisory council will help “In pooling critical knowledge, ensuring that our regional strategies are responsive to emerging threats, and fostering a culture of continuous innovation and collaboration across the region.”

The Director of the West African Regional Coordination Centre of Africa CDC, Dr. Kokou Alinon, said that members of the council would provide strategic guidance, technical expertise and support to the regional centre as they work together to strengthen regional health security.