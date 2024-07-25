VP Shettima unveils AI, blockchain training initiative in Jigawa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has launched the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expertise Blockchain and Technology Training and Outsourcing Initiative in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State,…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has launched the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expertise Blockchain and Technology Training and Outsourcing Initiative in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, as part of Nigeria’s strategic plan for digital transformation and leadership in Africa.

This initiative, in partnership with a leading tech company, aims to train 1,000 Nigerians annually in cutting-edge technologies such as (AI) and blockchain.

Speaking at the unveiling, Vice President Shettima expressed confidence in Nigeria’s potential to surpass the rest of the world in terms of economic and technological advancements.

He emphasised the critical role of digital transformation in driving economic growth and development.

“We are not merely catching up with the rest of the world; we are poised to overtake them. This initiative offers its beneficiaries the chance to become part of a global workforce, driving innovation that will shape our future,” Shettima stated.

The programme is expected to significantly contribute to Nigeria’s digital transformation efforts and position the country as a leader in technology and innovation in Africa.