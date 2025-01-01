VP Shettima to visit Nasarawa on Friday

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, is expected on a one-day working visit to Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, the executive governor of the state, made the disclosure during the signing of the 2025 appropriation bill at the Government House, Lafia on Monday.

He said Vice President Shettima is billed to participate in four major official engagements that include the graduation of over 1,000 trained technicians at the Wing Commander Ibrahim Abdullahi Vocational and Technical Institute, with the trainees drawn from across the country.

The governor further revealed that the vice president is expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of the head office of the Nasarawa Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), as well as the Multi Outdoor Court, funded by the World Bank through a $4m facility.

According to him, Vice President Shettima will also hand over tractors to local government chairmen, and distribute rice seedlings, as well as relief materials to internally displaced persons who were affected by floods.