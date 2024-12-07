VP Shettima Inaugurates Mamuda Group’s New Factories: Advancing Nigerian Industry

Mamuda Group, a cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrial progress, proudly welcomed His Excellency Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to its facilities in Kano. Accompanied by His Excellency Comrade Aminu AbdusSalam, Deputy Governor of Kano State, and a distinguished delegation, the Vice President inaugurated Mamuda Group’s newly established factories, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s industrial growth and job creation.

The delegation was warmly received by Mr. Hassan Hammoud, Chairman and CEO of Mamuda Group, alongside key stakeholders and dignitaries. This landmark event celebrated resilience, innovation, and collaboration, reaffirming Nigeria’s path toward economic diversification and industrial transformation.

A Celebration of Leadership and Vision

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Hammoud lauded the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, crediting their administration with fostering economic recovery and industrial growth despite challenging circumstances.

“Your Excellency, we are deeply grateful for the leadership and vision you and His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have brought to Nigeria,” Hammoud stated. “The economic challenges of recent years have tested us all, but your unwavering commitment to fostering recovery and creating an enabling environment for industries has reignited hope for a brighter future.”

The inauguration of Mamuda Group’s new factories stands as a testament to this progress. These facilities will add 10,000 new jobs to the existing workforce of over 13,000 employees, underscoring Mamuda Group’s unwavering dedication to reducing unemployment and empowering communities.

“Today, we celebrate not only your esteemed presence but also the launch of transformative projects that will drive industrial diversification, innovation, and job creation,” Hammoud added.

Mamuda Group: Driving Growth and Sustainability

Mamuda Group continues to serve as a pillar of Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem. During the event, the company revealed its commitment to sustainability and green energy, announcing the expansion of its existing 31-megawatt power plant with an additional 7 megawatts and the integration of a 5-megawatt solar system. These initiatives reflect Mamuda Group’s leadership in environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.

“Our investments in energy sustainability ensure uninterrupted operations while promoting self-reliance and green energy,” Hammoud noted. “These projects are not just about meeting today’s needs but building a foundation for a sustainable future.”

A Call for Policy Support

In his remarks, Mr. Hammoud urged the government to continue supporting industrial growth through strategic policies.

“Strategic investments in infrastructure, progressive tax reforms, and accessible financing are critical to unlocking Nigeria’s industrial potential,” he emphasized.

Mr. Hammoud also expressed heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency Dr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano State, for fostering a secure and business-friendly environment. “Your leadership has positioned Kano as a hub for commerce and innovation, enabling companies like Mamuda Group to thrive and contribute to the national economy.”

Building a Prosperous Future Together

As the event concluded, Mr. Hammoud reaffirmed Mamuda Group’s alignment with the Federal Government’s vision of economic diversification and industrialization.

“With your continued support, we are confident in achieving even greater milestones and building a future where prosperity is shared by all Nigerians,” he stated.

The Vice President’s visit and his inauguration of Mamuda Group’s new factories underscored the vital role of public-private partnerships in driving Nigeria’s economic transformation. Mamuda Group’s initiatives stand as a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and collaboration in achieving shared progress.

Empowering Nigeria Through Industrial Excellence

This landmark occasion represents another step forward in Mamuda Group’s journey of growth and innovation. With the inauguration of its new factories, Mamuda Group solidifies its role as a key contributor to Nigeria’s industrial and economic success, empowering the nation through industrial excellence.

Photos from the occasion: