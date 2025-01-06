VP Shettima assures Nigerians of sustained economic growth

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians of a sustained growth of the economy through agriculture and other policies of the Renewed Hope Agenda rolled out by the federal government.

Shettima stated this while flagging off the distribution of tractors and other farm implements to the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State, as well as the distribution of relief materials to flood disaster victims in Lafia during a one-day working visit to the state.

Senator Kashim Shettima said that the worst is over as Nigeria crosses the Rubicon, with the economy of the country now picking up.

“Luckily, we have crossed the Rubicon and are on the path to sustainable growth. I believe the worst is over. The economy is picking up and by the grace of God, we are going to record a bumper harvest in the upcoming farming season,” he stated.

While appreciating Governor Abdullahi Sule for demonstrating exemplary leadership, which created the environment for peaceful coexistence, as well as made it possible for Nasarawa State to record monumental development in the area of agriculture, he further assured of the continued support of the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in order for the country to overcome its economic challenges.

At the combined graduation ceremony of 1,128 trainees of the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technology Institute, drawn from across the country, the vice president commended Governor Sule for his foresight to turn the state into a hub of jobs and opportunities.

Senator Shettima also performed the groundbreaking of the World Bank funded headquarters of the Nasarawa Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), as well as the Multi Outdoor Court, a one-stop shop investment centre, in line with the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER).

Speaking at the event, Governor Sule commended the federal government for coming to the rescue of states recently affected by floods, adding that his administration had utilised the three billion naira received as support to address the causes of the floods, as well as provide succour to persons displaced as a result of the floods.