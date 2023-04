Some decades back, arranged marriage was a common tradition in various societies. The groom and the bride are selected by the parents or relations rather…

Today, things have changed drastically; individuals find and select their own spouses without parents interfering.

Due to growing cases of broken marriages in recent times, should parents have a say on who their children marry?