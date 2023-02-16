NIGERIA DAILY: Voters From 240 Canceled Poling Units Speak Up

Download here Its 8 days to the election, Nigerians are really gearing and being fully vocal on their choices of candidates. NIGERIA DAILY:…

Download here

Its 8 days to the election, Nigerians are really gearing and being fully vocal on their choices of candidates.

NIGERIA DAILY: Will Naira Redesign Enhance Vote Buying?

THE BEARING: Is Anger A Reflection Of Who You Truly Are?

In preparation, Elections will not be held in 240 polling units in 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In this episode of our daily podcast, Nigeria Daily, we look at how the affected voters feel and the actual reason behind INEC’s decision.