NIGERIA DAILY: Voters From 240 Canceled Poling Units Speak Up

Its 8 days to the election, Nigerians are really gearing and being fully vocal on their choices of candidates.

In preparation, Elections will not be held in 240 polling units in 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In this episode of our daily podcast, Nigeria Daily, we look at how the affected voters feel and the actual reason behind INEC’s decision.

