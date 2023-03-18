Voters asked to swear before collecting spaghetti, cloths in Niger

Some voters in Niger State have said that they were asked by politicians to show their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and swear to vote for…

Some voters in Niger State have said that they were asked by politicians to show their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and swear to vote for certain candidates before they were given buckets, spaghetti, clothes and seasoning cubes.

Daily Trust gathered that politicians had wooed voters in their homes, distributing clothes and food items, especially in Minna, the Niger State capital and other towns.

Some voters told Daily Trust that they were asked to show their PVCs and swear after which each voter was given two yards of cloth and spaghetti.

In Tunga area of Minna, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Jamila Mohammed, told Daily Trust that she only got spaghetti.

News FCT Muslim pilgrims’ board director assumes duty

ECOWAS raises concern over use of fake news ahead of Nigeria polls

“The cloth was just one yard per person. What would one do with one yard of cloth? It won’t be enough for even a little child. I collected spaghetti, but we had to even fight to get because people were too many. If you see how women were fighting for spaghetti, it was surprising,” she said.

Another voter in Dutsen Kura Hausa, Baba Usman, confirmed to Daily Trust that some politicians shared rice and cloths with a promise to return with more gifts if elected.

In Bida, one of the voters, who didn’t want his name mentioned, told Daily Trust on the telephone that some people rejected the gifts.