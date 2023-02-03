Vote your conscience for peace – Sultan, CAN president

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, have urged Nigerians to vote their conscience to achieve peace at this year’s general elections.

They made the call yesterday at the 5th Inter-Faith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) General Assembly with the theme: ‘Religion and Ethnicity: Safeguarding the 2023 General Elections’.

The Sultan, represented by the Director of Administration, NSCIA, Arch. Haruna Zubairu, said: “We have much to benefit if we stay together in unity. Let us see ourselves as Nigerians first before ethnicity. Nigerians should go and get their PVCs, conduct themselves peacefully, go to the polling units (PUs), vote with wisdom and according to their conscience and should not be swayed with any other primordial sentiment, but with their conscience, leaving God to do the rest.”

Also, CAN president, Daniel Okoh, represented by Most Rev Benebo Fubara-Manuel, said, “Our God is bigger than our understanding of the religion and our ethnic sentiments. Thus, we must respect God and listen to Him and be reminded that only God can give us credible leaders. But we on our part must vote our conscience. We must vote honestly; we must vote prayerfully without allowing our ethnic or religious sentiment to control us.”