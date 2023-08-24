Vote out underperforming governors, Tinubu charges Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to vote out governors who are not performing up to expectation. The President made the appeal Thursday, at…

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to vote out governors who are not performing up to expectation.

The President made the appeal Thursday, at the Presidential Villa, while responding to the request of some Islamic scholars that the Federal Government should monitor the distribution of palliatives given to states to cushion the effects of removal of fuel subsidy.

Tinubu said he could not give order to the states as they are closer to the people.

According to him, he could only appeal to governors to implement the orders given to them.

He revealed that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) would get more palliatives.

“The people reside in the states. Even if I set up a panel, I will have to go through the governors and the local governments. We will continue to talk to the governors. Nigerians must hold them accountable.

“It’s unheard of that in a constitutional democracy; a president will sit here and give orders to states. I can only appeal to them to implement. The people reside in the states, and if the governor is not doing well, the people must vote them out,” he said.

The Federal Government had made provision for palliatives worth N5 billion for each state to cushion the effect of subsidy removal but there have been concerns that some governors might abuse the process.

