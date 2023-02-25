‘Vote buyers’ open fire on EFCC officials in Imo

A team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on election monitoring duty at Unit 001, Mann Primary School behind Chorobim junction, Imo State,…

A team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on election monitoring duty at Unit 001, Mann Primary School behind Chorobim junction, Imo State, was shot at, by unknown persons on Saturday.

The attackers who were in two black Prado SUV’s and one white Hilux outside the polling unit were suspected to be buying votes, according to Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the commission.

The EFCC team, according to Uwujaren responded, forcing them to flee the scene.

Suspected political thugs also attacked a team of EFCC officials, who were on duty monitoring the presidential and national assembly.

They were attacked near Chief’s palace in Bwari Area council of the FCT following the arrest of a man who allegedly masterminded a vote buying procedure at the polling unit situated at Science Primary School, Bwari.

The spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development, explained that the team had arrested the suspect, said to be about 30 years old, and retrieved from him a list of beneficiaries he had already paid some money to, through an online banking app.

Uwujaren added, “It was at the point of moving the suspect away from the polling unit that the thugs attacked, smashing the windshield of the Commission’s patrol van.

“They only retreated into their hideouts after the commission’s operative responded by releasing warning shots, before members of the Joint Task Force team comprising the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police and others, arrived the scene.”

The EFCC’s spokesman said the incident had been reported at the Bwari Police Station, saying the commission would not be intimidated by any element in carrying out its constitutional duties.