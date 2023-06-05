Vitafoam expands with new comfort centre in Lagos community

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s leading foam manufacturer has unveiled a new comfort centre in Aboru, Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos State. The expansion, which it…

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s leading foam manufacturer has unveiled a new comfort centre in Aboru, Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos State.

The expansion, which it described as strategic, according to the firm, “Aims to bring the company’s wide range of furniture items and complementary products closer to the local community.”

The Comfort Centre showcases Vitafoam’s commitment to providing customers with a comprehensive shopping experience. In addition to mattresses, the centre features a diverse range of furniture items, including bed sheets, pillows, and dining table sets, all manufactured by Vitafoam’s subsidiaries—Vitabloomand Vono.

The Company’s Group Managing Director, Taiwo Adeniyi, said, “Our aim is to offer customers the opportunity to explore an entire home setup in one place. By displaying a wide array of products, we enhance convenience and enable customers to visualise how our offerings fit into their living spaces.”

“Vitafoam’s Comfort Centres are not limited to Aboru. They are spread across various locations in Lagos, including Ikoyi, Surulere, Lekki and Alimosho, as well as nationwide.”

