Vitafoam assures on safe work environment

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has expressed commitment to a safe and healthy work environment, stating that its employees remain critical to the organisation’s success.

The firm stated this in commemoration of the health and safety week themed “Creating a safe and healthy Vitafoam: Your rights and responsibilities.”

The Group Managing Director, Taiwo Adeniyi, represented by the Finance Director, Joseph Alegbesogie, who declared the safety week open, stated that the week was necessary to retrain and reawaken employees to workplace risks while also conducting routine health checks on all employees.

Alegbesogie further emphasised the organisation’s readiness to ensure safety is a fundamental working principle.

He said, “As a business, we have demonstrated the commitment to ensure a safe and healthy working environment for all our employees.

“We have decided to celebrate a safety and healthy working environment as a fundamental principle and right at work. In celebrating the safety week, a number of activities have been lined up for the week to reawaken employee safety consciousness, assess our risks, train and conduct health checks with the goal of preventing workplace fatalities in our organisation.”

“At Vitafoam, we recognise that our employees are the number one ingredient for our success and we’ve put in place measures to guarantee their safety to ensure a productive workforce and a comfortable business.”

Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, applauded Vitafoam, the management and staff on the occasion, the precautions and steps the company has put in place to ensure it is safety-compliant while having the interests of various stakeholders at heart.

Vitafoam’s Commercial Director, Sola Owoade, said the firm has Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that specify how processes are carried out and safety is one of them.