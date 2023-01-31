Visitors without PVC barred from Oluwo’s palace

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, on Tuesday said possession of the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) would be required for every visitor to…

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, on Tuesday said possession of the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) would be required for every visitor to his palace.

He stated this at his palace on Tuesday while receiving the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke.

Oluwo noted that high voters’ population has political and economic advantages, urging the citizens, groups and associations to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “in ensuring unclaimed PVCs are collected.”

The royal father stated: “I will start requesting for the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) of every visitor or anyone in need of palace help.

“We have to place a condition that will force people to collect their PVC. Having the PVC is one of those things that qualifies you as a bonafide Nigerian in as much you are above 18-year. Voting on the day of election further entrenches your citizenship”.

He urged the INEC to beam his searchlight on its staff, especially the ad hoc ones.

Oluwo noted that anyone who aids and abets election rigging deserves to be punished.

“Any member of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) aiding and abetting election rigging and malpractice is incurring the wrath of God, not only on himself, but his or her generation. If you influence rigging, you are indirectly inviting violence.

“Electoral corruption always mars the democratic and economic growth of a nation. A patriotic citizen will never support rigging in whatever form. Let’s be honourable in our dealings,” he said.

Earlier, Agboke assured Osun residents of free, fair, credible elections, asking Oluwo to lend his voice to the collection of voters cards.