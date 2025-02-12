Viral video: UNIZIK speaks on student ‘assaulting’ lecturer

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, has launched a “full scale” investigation into a brawl involving a lecturer and a student.

This was as the management of the institution said it would impose the appropriate sanction on any of the parties found culpable.

In videos making the rounds on social media, a 300level student in the Department of History and International Studies, Precious Mbakwe, could be seen recording a video in the university hailway when the lecturer, Chukwudi Okoye, walked past her from behind.

The lecturer was said to have gently tapped the female student on the shoulder, asking her to give way.

However, the student reacted, gave him a look of disdain and told someone off her video angrily.

“Can you imagine, he just hit me,” the student said.

Other viral videos show Mbakwe confronting Okoye, questioning his actions.

The scenario escalated, drawing the attention of students and officials and turned chaotic.

The female student accused the lecturer of hitting her, grabbed his shirt, and dragged him among students.

She also allegedly bit the lecturer on the wrist and arm during the scuffle.

While the episode lasted, the lecturer was captured maintaining his composure.

Reacting, the institution in a statement on Wednesday by Njelita Louis, its spokesman, said:, “The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has been made aware of a disturbing incident involving Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies, and Goddy Mbakwe Precious, a third-year student in the Department of History and International Studies.

“The incident, which has gained significant attention on social media, is being taken very seriously by the university authorities.

“In line with our core values of discipline, self-reliance, excellence, and adherence to the principles of fair hearing, equity, and justice, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, has ordered a full-scale, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the matter.”