Viral video: Teacher suspended over assault of 3-year-old

Stella Nwadigo, the teacher who was captured in a viral video maltreating Michael Abayomi, her three-year-old pupil, has been suspended by her employer, Christ Mitots School in the Ikorodu suburb of Lagos.

On Wednesday, a video of the teacher hitting the toddler in her class went viral.

Nwadigo had hit the child repeatedly during her number-writing lessons.

“It is like this. Write. Write six for me. Write. Six. Six. Like this, six like this. Like this. Now your one. Six. One. Sixty-one. Write,” she said at intervals while also hitting him.

She was subsequently arrested after public outrage.

In a statement, the school authority, while expressing its concerns over the viral footage, described the teacher’s action as “unacceptable and contrary to the values and principles of our school”.

It said the teacher has been suspended indefinitely until an investigation is finalised.

The statement read in part: “We are aware of a deeply troubling incident involving one of our teachers and a student, which has been circulating on social media.

“The video shows a teacher engaging in the physical discipline of a student in a manner that is completely unacceptable and contrary to the values and principles of our school.

“As an institution deeply committed to fostering a culture of respect, care, and dignity, we are horrified by this incident and wish to make unequivocally clear that such actions will not be tolerated.

“In response, the teacher involved has been suspended indefinitely while a thorough investigation is conducted.

“This immediate and decisive action reflects our zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct and our obligation to safeguard the safety and well-being of every child under our care.

“We extend our sincerest apologies to the student and their family. We have reached out to them personally to express our regret, after cur support, and ensure that their needs are fully addressed during this time.

“In light of this incident, we are taking firm steps to ensure that such behaviour is never repeated. As such, we will be organizing mandatory training sessions for teachers to reinforce child protection protocols, emphasize positive disciplinary practices, and cultivate greater sensitivity in interactions with students.

“Additionally, we have introduced a confidential whistle-blowing system to encourage the prompt reporting of inappropriate behaviour.

“We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we work to address this matter responsibly and comprehensively.”