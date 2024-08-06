Viral video: Lagos school breaks silence on teacher turned hawker, offers help

The management of Liberty School Ikota, Lagos, has reacted to a viral video circulating about Ms. Folake Olaleye, a former staff member. Shouting at the…

The management of Liberty School Ikota, Lagos, has reacted to a viral video circulating about Ms. Folake Olaleye, a former staff member.

Shouting at the top of her voice, Olaleye held nothing back in wailing about the acute hunger she is experiencing with many drawn to her demonstration.

The protest in Lagos was one of the many held nationwide, with citizens demanding better governance from the country’s leaders.

Speaking in the video, Olaleye said she is an indigene of Ibadan, Oyo State, but had lived in Lagos for over 50 years.

She said her contract with Liberty School was terminated in 2020

In another viral clip, she said she could barely afford one meal a day.

“I can barely afford to eat once a day. The hunger has become too much. It is unbearable. My children are suffering. There is no money in my pocket.

“Does this government want to kill us? Overthinking wants to kill me. I can no longer survive. It is too much for me to bear. The government should come to my aid,” she said in Yoruba.

After the clips went viral, Liberty School Ikota reached out and offered support within its resources.

In a statement on Monday, the school management clarified that her termination in 2020 followed due process and competency tests, which she unfortunately did not pass.

The school emphasized that the decision was made impartially, prioritizing the students’ educational standards.

The school assured that Ms. Olaleye would receive financial assistance equivalent to what she would have been entitled to under the pension scheme, despite her ineligibility.

The management addressed the mention of former Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN in relation to the school, saying, “Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN was Pastor of the Olive Tree Parish, and under his leadership in 2012, Liberty School Ikota was founded.”

They clarified that Prof. Osinbajo “ceased to be pastor of the church 9 years ago in 2015. The management of the school has remained in Olive Tree Parish from 2012 to date.”

In addressing Ms. Olaleye’s pension, the management acknowledged the specific age and eligibility conditions for access but assured that both the school and the church are committed to providing compassionate financial assistance.

“We will ensure that Ms. Olaleye receives, at a minimum, an amount equivalent to what she would have been entitled to under the pension scheme had she met the eligibility requirements,” they stated, adding that their goal is to resolve all matters “in a respectful, dignified, and amicable manner.”

The statement also highlighted that Ms. Olaleye’s children attended Liberty School Ikota and benefited from its free services, including free education, free books, and free school meals, “until she chose to withdraw them voluntarily. We are committed to exploring ways to provide further educational opportunities for her children.”