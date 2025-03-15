VIO’s operations: Lawyer writes Wike over contempt of court

A human rights lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, has written to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, giving him seven days to comply with the judgement of the court restraining the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, otherwise known as the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) from their operations in the territory.
The lawyer noted that he had received calls and videos that in utter violation of the subsisting court orders, the VIO has resumed the stoppage, impounding, confiscation of cars and the imposition of fines within the FCT, which have resulted in violent confrontations.
“On account of the foregoing, dear minister, you are hereby required to employ the instrumentality of your good office to restore compliance with the foregoing positive and binding orders pending the final determination of the appeal and cross appeal processes.
“Please note that upon failing to comply with the foregoing request, seven days, commencing from the date of receipt of this letter, we shall take all legal steps to commit you to prison for contempt of the orders of the court.”
A Federal High Court in Abuja had on March 10, 2024 restrained the Directorate of Road Traffic Services from impounding, confiscating or imposing fines on any motorist.
Justice Nkeonye Maha held that the VIO and other defendants were not empowered by any law or statute to stop, impound or confiscate the vehicles of motorists and or impose fines on them.
In the suit, Marshal Abubakar contended that there is no law empowering the respondents to confiscate vehicles and impose fines on motorists.
