Violent Protests Inimical To National Development – Orelope-Adefulire

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has appealed for cautioned over the planned nationwide protest by some individuals and groups, warning that it could plunge the country into chaos.

She also noted that the protest is capable of impeding progress, and undermining Nigeria’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals if not properly handled.

The SSA who stated that when crises and uncertainties prevail, the focus shifts from development to managing chaos, urged protests promoters to embrace dialogue with Government and offer sustainable solutions to the prevailing issues.

She told Journalists in Abuja that while the right to peaceful protest is constitutional under Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, “the potential risks and unintended consequences of a leaderless and spontaneous movement warrants careful consideration.

“The possibility of the protest escalating into uncontrollable crises necessitates a cautious approach.” She said.

Orelope-Adefulire maintained that meaningful progress can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace, dialogue, and stability as globally recognized and enshrined in Goal 16 of the SDGs. Therefore, maintaining law and order is paramount.

Highlighting that the planned protest lacks clear leadership and organizational structure, while spontaneity may appear democratic and inclusive, it poses significant risks. “Without designated leaders to guide and control the protest’s direction, the movement is vulnerable to infiltration by malicious elements. History has shown that leaderless protests can quickly devolve into chaos, resulting in property damage, violence, and loss of lives.”

She pointed out the consequences of such leaderless protests, citing the #EndSARS protest, which resulted in numerous casualties, wanton destruction, and vandalism, leaving many businesses looted, leading to loss of jobs and increasing unemployment in the country, saying “Nigeria has not fully recovered from these impacts.”

Orelope-Adefulire noted that while there are challenges like insecurity, terrorism amidst social and economic issues facing the country, the administration of President Bola Tinubu is aware of their reverberating effects and is committed to addressing them even in the face of the Global economic downturn.

“What the country needs now is a continuous dialogue and the collective responsibility of the citizenry to support the government in promoting the welfare and security of the people, as stipulated in Section 24(d) of the Nigerian Constitution. This responsibility includes fostering an environment conducive to constructive dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and sustainable development.”