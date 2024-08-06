Violent protest: Arewa group worried over burning, looting of Kano Digital Innovation Park

The Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) has expressed concern over the burning and looting of the Digital Innovation Park in Kano by the end hunger protesters.…

The group however urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to relocate the park, built to support his 3 Million Technical Talent accelerator (3MTT) to Kebbi State.

Spokesperson of the group, Comrade Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem while addressing a press conference described the actions of the protesters as a grave injustice for the federal government to consider rebuilding such a strategic facility in a state where the governor is working at cross purposes with the federal government and does not have the grip on his citizens.

According to him, government innovations should be domiciled in states with relative peace like Kebbi and not a violent environment.

“Contrary to what is happening in other states across the federation, Kebbi State remains a model, thanks to the dedication and commitment of the Executive Governor, Comrade Dr. Idris Nasir. For him to have prevailed on the youths and people of his state not to be involved in the senseless nationwide hunger means he has channeled the revenue, palliatives and other incentives meant for his people towards alleviating the hardship occasioned by the necessary difficulties occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and other timely economic reforms of the current administration.

“We therefore call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to go after governors that have decided to feed fat on the huge allocations coming from the federal government rather than using them judiciously to provide succour and comfort for their citizens. Similarly, the federal government should consider punitive measures on states where sensitive government property and infrastructure were destroyed by relocating the affected facilities to neighbouring states with functional governors to serve as incentives for hard work and dedicated stewardship.”