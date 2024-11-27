Violence against women, girls a major impediment to inclusive society –Foundation

Violence against women and girls in the public or private sphere has been described as a major impediment to women and girl’s

inclusiveness and active participation in societal development.

Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation (ICCEF) stated this in a press statement kick-starting the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence with the theme, “Towards Beijing +30: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls.”

An annual global campaign, the 16 Days Activism was started in 1991 by participants at the first Women’s Global Institute on Women, Violence and Human Rights, organized by the Centre for Women Global Leadership, CWGL at Rutgers University, New Jersey, United States.

The ICCEF Executive Chair, Dr. Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, said the campaign would run till December 10, which is International Human Rights Day, adding that in between these dates are other significant dates such as World AIDs Day; International Women Human Rights Defenders Day; International Day of Persons with Disabilities, among others.

“ICCEF a family foundation set up in memory of a renowned social justice crusader, human rights activist, gender advocate, justice sector reform specialist, good governance advocate, Mr. Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma who passed on in April 2021, has as its vision: An

inclusive society where young people and women are positively impacting their

communities and driving positive change.

“Such a society, must be one devoid of any form of violence and discrimination against women and girls. It must be a society where the rights of women and girls are respected, promoted and protected. Violence against women and girls be it in the public or private sphere constitutes a major impediment to women and girl’s

inclusiveness and active participation in societal development,” the statement read.

It further stated that ICCEF through its five programme areas: Youth Innovation and Technological Startups; Mentoring & Intergenerational Dialogues; Community Youth Empowerment & Education; Our Daughters Project; and Legacy Projects deliberately identifies and partners with organisations and institutions that work to end violence against women and girls.

Effah-Chukwuma said violence against women and girls in society is preventable, noting that there is an urgent need to focus attention on prevention strategies.

“It is also important that perpetrators are held accountable, and support services are made available and easily accessible and affordable for survivors.

“In line with the theme of this year’s 16 Days Activism which is a call for deep reflection over progress made in the almost 30 years of the Beijing Platform for Action, BFA where violence against women was listed as one of the 12 critical areas of concern, WE ARE CALLING on governments, organizations, and individuals to unite in breaking the cycle of violence. There

is NO EXCUSE for violence and discrimination against women and girls.

“Together, we can create a future where every woman and girl lives with dignity, in safety, and several opportunities at her disposal,” she added.