VIO suspends registration of motorbikes for courier service in FCT

The FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DTRS) has suspended the registration of motorbikes for courier services to stop them becoming nuisance to road users in the territory.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Kalu Emetu, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the registration was suspended two weeks ago.

He said that the DTRS had registered 2, 000 motorbikes currently in use for courier services in the territory.

“We ended the registration of courier or dispatch motorbikes two weeks back. The reason is that we have seen the number is enough with the number we want to operate within the territory.

“We have about 2,000 at the moment. The implication is that if we register more, they will be everywhere, people will start seeing them constituting nuisance to the territory than even the conventional ones,” the DRTS spokesman said.

Ametu, however, said in future the service may consider registering more.

“So, whoever goes ahead without our authorisation is on his or her own, because our personnel will definitely impound such motorbike,” he added.

He said that the only exception would be motorbikes registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission or Federal Ministry of Industry.

Emetu said that the service had also taken steps to check unethical activities of some dispatch riders in the territory, including regulating their speed and training them to become better riders.(NAN)