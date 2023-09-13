Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss lead

Jonas Vingegaard soloed to victory in the Vuelta a Espana stage 16 on Tuesday to climb to second overall, 29 seconds behind teammate and current…

Jonas Vingegaard soloed to victory in the Vuelta a Espana stage 16 on Tuesday to climb to second overall, 29 seconds behind teammate and current race leader Sepp Kuss.

The American Jumbo-Visma rider has led the standings since stage eight but back-to-back Tour de France winner Vingegaard has now trimmed that advantage to a narrow margin.

Danish star Vingegaard admitted on Monday’s rest day he suffered severe stomach problems in the first few stages of the race and said he was glad to still be involved – now he is firmly in contention for a third Grand Tour triumph.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...