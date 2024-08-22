Villagers accuse soldiers of killing 3 persons, 100 cows in Kaduna market

Villagers in Sabon Birnin, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have accused soldiers of killing three persons and over 100 cows during an incident…

Villagers in Sabon Birnin, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have accused soldiers of killing three persons and over 100 cows during an incident at a local cattle market on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the incident occurred as villagers were engaged in buying and selling at the weekly market. Eyewitnesses claim that soldiers opened fire on the cattle, leading to the deaths of at least three people as traders fled for safety.

A video circulating on social media shows the animals scattered across the market along with the three bodies, while villagers look on.

Shehu Sabon Birnin, a local resident, claimed some of the soldiers involved were on motorcycles. He expressed concern that the dead animals have been left at the scene, causing a foul odour in the community.

“It was a horrific scene when the soldiers arrived at the market, some of them on motorcycles, and started shooting the animals. Two people were killed in the chaos,” Sabon Birnin said. “Now, over 100 dead cows are scattered throughout the market, and the nearby houses are overwhelmed by the stench. We are still unsure why the soldiers took such drastic action.”

Dr. Ahmad Gumi shared the video on his verified Facebook page, commenting, “Banditry has a cause. And this is part of it. Two wrongs don’t make a right, especially when committed by those entrusted with our protection.”

There was no official statement from the state government or the 1 Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army. Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, Deputy Director of Public Relations, did not respond to calls for comment. Similarly, State Police Command Public Relations Officer ASP Mansir Hassan could not be reached as his phone was unavailable.