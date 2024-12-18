village head accused of brutalising teen, dumping him in bush

It is not true – Chief

A village head in Kagarawal Ward of Gombe State, Usman A. Bello, has been accused of assaulting a 15-year-old boy, Adamu Muhammad and dumping him in a bush.

It was learnt that the incident happened on December 5.

Bello reportedly accused the boy of stealing from his house and he beat him with a machete, leaving him with severe injuries.

Following the incident, our reporter visited Adamu’s family in Kagarawal where he met him lying on the ground. Adamu narrated the events that led to the brutal attack.

He explained that on the fateful, Wednesday, he had an argument with a neighbour’s daughter, which escalated when he slapped her and the girl reported the altercation to the local vigilante group.

Fearing his mother’s anger, Adamu fled to the village head’s house to spend the night, intending to apologise the next morning.

Adamu arrived at Bello’s house around 11pm, where he lay on the ground, but that the village head reportedly approached him accusing him of theft.

Adamu was allegedly held and beaten with a machete by both Bello and his wife, who then dragged him to the bush.

He claimed that after being abandoned in the bush, he was unable to move due to the injuries. He said after some time, he heard the sound of a motorcycle approaching and it was a member of the local vigilante group, who recognised him.

After questioning him, the vigilante contacted the police who arrived shortly afterwards and transported Adamu to the Gombe Division Police Station from where he was transferred to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) for medical care.

When asked about the extent of his injuries, Adamu revealed that he had multiple fractures, and his face and other parts of his body had machete cuts.

Adamu alleged that the village head had threatened anyone who tried to help him.

“I am not a thief; I have never stolen anything.

“’The claim that I stole was false. I was only afraid to return home after the altercation with the girl,” Adamu said.

Yelwa Muhammad, Adamu’s mother, expressed her sorrow, saying her son had always been obedient and had gone to the village head’s house to avoid further conflict at home.

She said, “I do not have anything else to say except to ask the authorities to intervene and protect my son.”

Adamu’s relatives, including his aunt, Ummi Muhammad, expressed shock upon discovering injuries on him.

A lawyer representing the family, Barrister Sa’idu Mu’azu Kumo, stated that they had written to the Commissioner of Police, the Governor of Gombe State, and other relevant authorities, urging them to prosecute Bello for his violent actions.

But reacting, the village head, Usman A. Bello, denied the allegations, claiming that he only acted in self-defence.

He stated that on the night of the incident, he heard a noise and went out only to find someone attempting to steal from his compound.

Bello identified Adamu as the thief and claimed that during the altercation, Adamu tried to attack him with a knife, prompting him to defend himself.

He denied having any intention of throwing Adamu into the bush or causing him harm.