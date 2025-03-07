Vigilantes nab suspect for attempting to snatch iPhone in FCT council

A suspect, Jamilu Hassan, has been arrested while attempting to snatch an iPhone from one Mukaila Usman at Unguwar Dodo area of Gwagwalada in Gwagwalada Area Council.
A member of the vigilante, Samson Iliya, said the incident happened on Thursday around 5:11am when the victim was on his way to the mosque for Subhi prayers.
He said the suspect and one other, who is at large, pulled out a knife and flagged down the victim and ordered him to surrender his iPhone to them.
He said the vigilantes, who were on patrol, saw the hoodlums while threatening the victim with a knife.
He said, “The arrival of the vigilantes saved the man, if not, they would have stabbed him and still escaped with his iPhone. The moment the vigilantes arrived, one of them escaped but the other one was nabbed.’’
He said a jerk knife and three wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp was found in the possession of the arrested suspect, adding that the vigilantes were still on the trail of the other fleeing suspect.
Abuja Metro reports that Unguwar Dodo, a densely populated area of Gwagwalada, is one of the notorious areas, where hoodlums mostly attack residents, especially at the odd hours.
The police in the area said they were not aware of the incident.
