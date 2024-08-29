Vigilantes nab hoodlums selling stolen maize in Niger

Vigilantes have arrested two hoodlums while attempting to sell two bags of suspected stolen fresh maize to a roasted corn seller in Madalla, Niger State.…

A vigilante, Saidu Bala, said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday around 5pm when they were about to sell two sacks of corn they allegedly stole from a farm between Ikwa and Machadna communities in Zuba in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

He said the suspects were arrested after the owner of the farm reported the incident to vigilantes in Gwagwalada, who alerted their colleagues in Madalla.

He further said, “They were about offloading the maize from their bikes to sell them to a roasted corn seller when they were apprehended.”

He added that the suspects confessed to have stolen the maize from a farm in Machadna in Zuba.