Vigilantes kill 6 bandits in Kaduna

Vigilantes have killed six suspected bandits during a gun duel and recovered 220 rustled cows in Kasangwai village in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

A community leader, who preferred anonymity, said the incident happened on Wednesday at about 5pm when the bandits, wielding AK-47 rifles, invaded a Fulani settlement.

He said the rustlers tied down two herders and a woman at the Fulani camp before moving the cows away amid sporadic shooting.

He said the owner of the cows, who was away in Kagarko town, upon getting the information, reported the incident to the Fulani vigilantes in Nasarawa State, who mobilised into the forest to retrieve the cows.

He further said, “It was the Fulani vigilantes, numbering over 160, from Nasarawa State, that mobilised and went after the bandits. After a heavy gun battle, six of the bandits were killed and the cows recovered.”

A vigilante who took part in the operation but preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident to our reporter.

He said, “It was a heavy gun duel between our members and the rustlers on Wednesday in the Kasangwai Forest, but we were able to defeat them and recovered all the 220 cows.”

He further said that the arrest of the bandits’ informant led to the recovery of the rustled cows, adding that the suspect had been handed over to the security agents.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, was yet to issue a statement on the incident.