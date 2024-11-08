Vigilantes, hunters kill many kidnappers, rescue 14 victims in Nasarawa

Several kidnappers were said to have been killed after vigilantes and hunters engaged them in a gun duel at the Achido forest, which borders FCT and Nasarawa State.

One of the hunters, Iliyasu Adamu, who was part of the operation, said the victims were rescued on Tuesday, after Miyetti Allah vigilante group and the hunters engaged the Kidnappers in their hideout at the Achido village.

He said the kidnappers’ hideout were discovered after one of the kidnapped victims escaped from their den and disclosed his abductors’ location.

SPONSOR AD

He said after their hideout was revealed, the Miyetti Allah vigilantes and the hunters mobilised to the forest.

He said several kidnappers, including their leader, were neutralised during the cross fire, adding that some of them fled with bullet injuries.

According to him, some of the rescued victims had been in captivity for over four months, adding that some of them were abducted at Gwombe, Ukya, Atako in FCT and some neigbouring villages in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State.

One of the rescued victims, identified as Abdullahi, who spoke with our reporter on Thursday, said he was working on his farm when he was kidnapped by gunmen some weeks ago.

He said the victims were held captive inside a deep gully, until the vigilantes and the hunters came to rescue them after exchanging fire with their abductors.

He said, “I was in my farm when the kidnappers suddenly appeared and whisked me away at gun point. But I give thanks to God and the vigilantes as well as hunters who came to my rescue alongside 13 others.”

The chairman of Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba Yahaya, confirmed the rescue of the 14 abducted victims by vigilantes and hunters in the area.

He said the victims had been reunited with their families and commended the vigilantes and the hunters for the operation.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Rahman Nansel, did not respond to the enquiry on the rescue operations as at the time of filing the report yesterday.