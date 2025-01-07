Vigilantes arrest herder with stolen sheep at FCT market

Vigilantes have, on Monday, nabbed a herder identified as Dan Wakili for allegedly being in possession of a stolen sheep at Kwali main market.

A member of the vigilante, simply identified as Barnabas, said the incident happened around 2:12pm after a herder came to report at the cattle section of the market that his sheep had gone missing.

He said the herder reported that some yet-to-be-identified people invaded a Fulani settlement at Tungan Sarki village and stole a big sheep on Sunday night.

“It was at about 7:23am when the Fulani man came to the cattle market in Kwali and reported that one of his sheep was stolen at his settlement. He was advised to hang around may be the person who stole it may bring it to sell in the market,” he said.

He added, “And as God will catch up with the thief, he brought the sheep to sell, and one of the vigilante invited the Fulani to come over to identify if the sheep was his,” he said.

He said the Fulani discovered it was his stolen sheep and the suspect was apprehended on the spot while negotiating to sell it.

“It was during interrogation that the suspect confessed to have stolen the sheep at a Fulani settlement in Tungan Sarki village on Sunday night and brought it to sell at the market,” he added.

The vigilante member said the suspect was later handed over to security personnel at the market, the sheep was handed over to the owner.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing the report.