Vigilante slumps, dies in Abuja

A member of the vigilante group, identified as Mohammed Bala Shehu, has slumped and died in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

His colleague, Usman Kabiru, said the incident happened around 8:47 am after the late vigilante member took his children to the school.

He said the deceased, who is also a guard at the Junior Secondary School, Naharati, fell down on his motorcycle and died on the spot.

He said the deceased, who was an Asthma patient, was rushed to the general hospital, where doctors confirmed him dead.

He said, ‘’He just went to drop his children at the school in the morning and while on his way back, he fell down from his bike and that was the end.’’

He said the remains of the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

The chairman of the vigilantes in the area, Isah Mohammed, confirmed the death of their member through a telephone.