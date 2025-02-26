Vigilante arrest man with ‘stolen’ ram at FCT market

Vigilantes have arrested a man identified as Garba for allegedly being in possession of a stolen ram at Abaji cattle market on Monday.

A member of the vigilante, simply identified as Salihu, said the incident happened around 12 pm when the suspect brought the ram to sell at the market.

He said the owner of the ram came to the market and reported to some vigilantes about his missing ram, saying at about 12pm, the suspect brought the ram to sell.

According to the vigilantes, the owner of the animal discovered that his ram was stolen at his settlement in Kutara village in Abaji area council on Sunday night.

“He came and explained to the vigilantes that his ram was stolen at his settlement in Kutara village, and the vigilantes asked him to stay around in case someone might bring it to sell. And as God will have it, a suspect later brought a ram which the owner identified to be his own,” he said.

He said the suspect was in the process of negotiating to sell the ram when he was arrested, adding that the suspect had confessed to having stolen the ram from a Fulani settlement in Kutara village.

The police in the area said the incident was not reported.