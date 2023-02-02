✕ CLOSE
Online Special
City News
Entrepreneurship
Environment
Factcheck
Everything Woman
Home Front
Islamic Forum
Life Xtra
Property
Travel & Leisure
Viewpoint
Vox Pop
Women In Business
Art and Ideas
Bookshelf
Labour
Law
Letters
Change Of Name
Trust+
Aminiya
E-Paper
TV-Live
Search
Subscribe
Home
News
Business
Politics
Podcast
Videos
Agriculture
Sports
Opinion
Education
Entertainment
International
☰
Videos
VIDEO: Rescue operation ongoing at collapsed Abuja building
By
Chidiebere Ihemebiri
Thu, 2 Feb 2023 19:15:04 WAT
Abuja building
Building collapse in Nigeria
collapse
More Stories
3 hours ago
We'll ensure all those trapped in collapsed building are rescued - FCT Police Commissioner
2 months ago
Cash withdrawal limit: Businesses will collapse – Senators
4 months ago
Not only national grid, everything collapsing in Nigeria — NIEEE
4 months ago
Power grid collapses to zero, restored after hours