VIDEO: Meet Abuja’s blind mechanic

A blind Nigerian man, Murtala Abdullahi Shuaibu, became a sensation in Abuja after it was discovered that he fixes vehicles despite being blind. According to him, he could also tell the fault of a vehicle by listening to its sound. Watch as Murtala takes us through the journey of his life.

