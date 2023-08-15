VIDEO: How Kingsley Moghalu, wife was rescued from faulty elevator

Kingsley Moghalu a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, appointed by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, from 2009 to 2014 and his wife,…

Kingsley Moghalu a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, appointed by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, from 2009 to 2014 and his wife, Maryanne, were recently stuck in an elevator due to technical difficulties for over 30 minutes.

In a post on the social media microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) the wife of the Nigerian political economist, Maryanne, revealed that the elevator stopped in between floors.

Maryanne via her post as she shared videos of the incident wrote, “This morning, @MoghaluKingsley and I were stuck in an elevator for over 30 minutes! The elevator stopped in between floors. I thank God it ended well. This is why you don’t leave home without praying. Ps 91. Never know what is waiting around the corner. Glory to God!”

Moghalu is the founder of Sogato Strategies LLC, a global investment advisory firm, and the president of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET), a public policy think tank. He is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Council on Emerging Market Enterprises at the Fletcher School at Tufts University and is the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Special Envoy on Post-Covid Development Finance for Africa.

Gunmen kill newly-wedded couple, injure vice principal in Plateau school

Coups motivated by bad governance – Prof Bolaji Akinyemi

Moreso, he is a member of the Advisory Council of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF). On 1 June 2021, he declared he planned to contest the Nigerian presidential election in 2023.

See the post below:

This morning, @MoghaluKingsley and I were stuck in an elevator for over 30 minutes! The elevator stopped in between floors. I thank God it ended well. This is why you don’t leave home without praying. Ps 91. Never know what is waiting around the corner. Glory to God! pic.twitter.com/o7oENs8vuR — Maryanne Moghalu (@MaryanneMoghalu) August 14, 2023

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...