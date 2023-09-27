VIDEO: Gbaja Watches as Wike Dishes Soup from Pot

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been spotted stirring a pot of soup and scooping from it. In a viral video,…

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been spotted stirring a pot of soup and scooping from it.

In a viral video, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to the President, was seen observing the minister.

Wike joins the likes of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who was also captured in a viral clip displaying his cooking skills.

Adeleke’s clip in the kitchen surfaced online barely 24 hours after Hilda Baci, the Nigerian chef, broke the Guinness World Record for Marathon cooking by an individual clocking 100 hours.

See video below:

Wike Spotted In Kitchen pic.twitter.com/Vx7VASkgfc — Daily Trust (@daily_trust) September 27, 2023

