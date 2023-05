Marrying an older woman may not necessarily be a common decision in today’s society. Rarely does one find couples where the woman is older than…

Marrying an older woman may not necessarily be a common decision in today’s society. Rarely does one find couples where the woman is older than the man. Some people believe that a man who is way older than his wife will earn more respect from her, while some will consider the idea irrelevant.

What do you think? Would you consider an older woman as a wife and as a woman would you accept a younger man as a husband? Tell us in the comment section.