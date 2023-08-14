VIDEO: Angry Soldiers brutalise LASTMA Official In Lagos

No fewer than three soldiers battered an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in the Ojota area of Lagos. In a trending…

No fewer than three soldiers battered an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in the Ojota area of Lagos.

In a trending video, the angry soldiers – in uniform and one on mufti – descended on the official and pummeled him.

Other LASTMA operatives took to their heels as their colleague was being mauled by the army personnel, and his pleas fell on deaf ears.

While the cause of the humiliation of the Lagos state government traffic officer was not known, an unfounded report said it was karma as the LASTMA officers had last week molested a soldier in the same Ojota area.

It was then revealed that the soldiers launched a reprisal attack on the LASTMA officer, as commuters and pedestrians could not help but to film the scene.

The soldiers used both blows and planks to beat the officer to pulp before leaving the area.

It is unclear when this incident happened.

So dem later beat this lastma guy pic.twitter.com/RDaNBJ8j4f — Brother Mychael (@Brother_Mychael) August 13, 2023

