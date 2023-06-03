VIDEO: Angry motorist threatens to gun down VIO Official in Abuja

An angry motorist has been captured pointing a gun at a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) in Abuja. It is unclear what led to the incident,…

An angry motorist has been captured pointing a gun at a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) in Abuja.

It is unclear what led to the incident, but it was gathered that the visibly angry man brought out the handgun after the VIO official tried impounding the man’s car.

As passersbys attempted to stop him from firing the gun, he was heard repeatedly screaming, “Do you want to steal?

The Directorate of Road Transport Service (DTRS) otherwise known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), was created to ensure that vehicles are road-worthy and not accidents waiting to happen.

The VIO authorities are yet to react to the incident which has gone viral on social media.

Below is the video:

VIDEO: Motorist threatens VIO Official with gun pic.twitter.com/ALI8GNmXuR — Daily Trust (@daily_trust) June 3, 2023



Credit: Linda Ikeji blog

